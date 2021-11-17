Many of the Raspberry Pi users are in luck right now, since they can update their device to this new version of the system from now on. In particular we refer here to the new Raspberry Pi OS 11, which is now available for download and use, so we are going to talk about its news.
First of all, the first thing we must take into consideration is that the developers of the Debian Linux distribution, every two years or so, make a new version of their system available to us. This is something we talked about just a few days ago with Debian 11, which directly affects the arrival of the new Raspberry Pi OS. Taking into account that it is based on the aforementioned Debian, its developers publish a new version every time Debian releases an LTS version.
Knowing all this that we are commenting on, the latest update is now available and with some interesting changes that will surely delight many. The first thing we will tell you is that the recently launched Debian Linux 11 Bullseye It does not feature a number of built-in features that help the latest Raspberry Pi OS. In this way it is achieved that this system is more functional than before, reasons that we will talk about below.
What the new Raspberry Pi OS 11 offers us
To start with all this we will tell you that the Linux applications next to the system desktop now use the set of tools GTK + 3 interface updated. This helps to work with items such as buttons and menus with a more uniform and current appearance. Also, software developers are trying to make the interface of their projects as familiar as possible. This means that the transition should not be too abrupt from the old style to the new.
It is also worth highlighting the renewed window manager integrated into Raspberry Pi OS 11. In this regard we will tell you that the new window manager recreates all these elements in memory to form a complete image of the screen. It then sends that full image to the output hardware to gain more fluidity and performance. Also, this allows you to use more advanced window effects such as animations or hatches. But computers with limited hardware like Raspberry Pi devices with less than two gigs of RAM will use the old one. window manager.
At the same time, we also find a notification manager in the taskbar to see these elements in the upper right corner of the screen.
Other functions of interest that reach the system
But this is not the only thing that we are going to find in the new system that we can install on our device, the Raspberry Pi OS 11. And it is that its developers, based on Debian 11, have included other interesting functions that will be equally attractive:
- A new updater plugin uses the notifications to notify when new updates are available from the taskbar.
- We have at our disposal a simplified file manager where the display options have been eliminated. Now only icon and list views are included.
- New KMS video controller included by default. He himself is now able to control the screen connection.