First of all, the first thing we must take into consideration is that the developers of the Debian Linux distribution, every two years or so, make a new version of their system available to us. This is something we talked about just a few days ago with Debian 11, which directly affects the arrival of the new Raspberry Pi OS. Taking into account that it is based on the aforementioned Debian, its developers publish a new version every time Debian releases an LTS version.

Knowing all this that we are commenting on, the latest update is now available and with some interesting changes that will surely delight many. The first thing we will tell you is that the recently launched Debian Linux 11 Bullseye It does not feature a number of built-in features that help the latest Raspberry Pi OS. In this way it is achieved that this system is more functional than before, reasons that we will talk about below.

What the new Raspberry Pi OS 11 offers us

To start with all this we will tell you that the Linux applications next to the system desktop now use the set of tools GTK + 3 interface updated. This helps to work with items such as buttons and menus with a more uniform and current appearance. Also, software developers are trying to make the interface of their projects as familiar as possible. This means that the transition should not be too abrupt from the old style to the new.