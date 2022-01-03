If there is something better than receiving a completely free game, it is receiving a free game without expecting it in any way. This is what GOG has been doing for the last few days, giving away today Iratus: Lord of the Death, which you can get through this link.

As usual in this type of situation, we have a limited time to get the title of Unfrozen. Specifically 48 hours, so on Wednesday, January 5 at 3:00 p.m. CET it will no longer be available in the digital store.

In the work edited by Daedalic we will play Iratus, a necromancer who is not exactly supporting the forces of good. In this tactical roguelike We will have to lead an entire army of the undead, which will be made up of the body parts of the fallen enemies.

A lair awaits us to expand and improve it, at the same time that we know rituals to improve the minions. Until 19 types of creatures we can use in combat, among which we find zombies, vampires, skeletons and even banshees.