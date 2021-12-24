Follow the party at the Epic Games Store, celebrating dates as festive as Christmas. Surely you have already redeemed your free discount coupon, but it should be remembered that for every purchase over 14.99 euros, you get another one.

And what does not stop in any way is the daily arrival of a free game we can claim. Today is the turn of the dark Vampyr, which you can get through this link. As always, you must bear in mind that we have a very specific time limitation.

Specifically, it will be until tomorrow at 4:59 p.m. CET when you can get hold of Dontnod’s work, so do it as soon as possible. In this case we find a game that places us in the London of 1918, while we play doctor Jonathan Reid. After becoming a vampire, his medical responsibility forces him to help cure the flu that is wiping out the town.

However, the dichotomy arises at the moment in which we will have to feed ourselves with the blood of those we must heal. Meanwhile, it will be necessary battle against vampire hunters and all kinds of monsters out of the dark. As usual, a new image tells us what to expect from tomorrow’s game.