No, Steam isn’t celebrating anything, at least for now. However, users of Valve’s platform can already be made in a totally free with two independent titles that although they have nothing to do with each other, we can spend many hours in their fun fantasy worlds.

On the one hand, Beholder arrived in our digital bookstores 5 years ago. Developed by Warm Lamp Games, Beholder makes us administrators of an apartment in a country with a very tight control of its citizens. Our mission will be observe and listen to the gossip of our neighbors then “sell” them to the state police. However, nothing is always black and white so doubts and remorse can easily take hold of us.

Beholder has had a sequel, Beholder 2, and its developer studio is preparing its third installment right now. In fact, as a celebration for the fifth anniversary of the saga, Warm Lamp Games is offering for free, in addition, the access to Beholder 3 beta. To do this, you will have to enter the game’s official page and select the “Request access” option.

On the other hand, KEO has landed on Steam in early access format. This award winner PlayStation Talents will put us in the shoes of intrepid car drivers in a post-apocalyptic future. We will have a total of 6 classes of vehicles and up to 24 weapons with which to equip them, and it is that yes, this title has a lot of Burnout or Twisted metal. Of course, it is an eminently online title, so it will not be possible to play it alone.

However, it must be clarified that although both games have an expiration date for this offer, Steam adds that they may sell out early because they have limited keys, yet another reason to hurry. Also, as this is a game obtained during the “keep it free” promotion, we will not receive Steam trading cards.