Deathloop has an unbeatable price: for only 29.99 euros it can be yours.

From AlfaBetaJuega we always recommend to be aware of the offers of video games, consoles and gaming accessories for find bargains. Only then can you enjoy games like Deathloop at half price, since it is available in MediaMarkt for 29.99 euros. This represents a discount of 53 percent With which you will save 35 euros in total. If you want to know more about this offer, we will tell you All the details next.

It is the best opportunity to buy the game Deathloop for PS5, since the standard edition has a considerable discount on its usual price. Now it only costs 29.99 euros and so you can enjoy one of the most surprising video games of the year. Normally the game is at 64.99 euros, so those interested they can save 35 euros. Also the Deluxe edition of Deathloop has a significant discount of 45 euros, so you can choose the edition.

Deathloop, frenetic looping action

The new game from Arkane Studios It has been very well received by the players and it is no wonder. It is a game of first person shooting which unfolds as a time loop. The player has to eliminate 8 targets on an island before midnight, but if it fails the time will be reset continuously. If the protagonist dies he will also wake up again at the beginning of the cycle. Deathloop has very fun and agile mechanics like parkour, others attack skills, weapons and more powers interesting

For all this, Deathloop was nominated at The Game Awards 2021 and took the award for Best Direction. And now it can be yours at an incredible price. The standard edition of Deathloop is available for only 29.99 euros and you can add a new title to your PS5 collection. Find out why everyone is raving about this game, a good gift option In Christmas.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfabetajuega receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe