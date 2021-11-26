The documentary The Beatles: Get Back from Peter Jackson that Disney + has just included in its catalog, has several points in its favor. First, shows that the phenomenon around the English band is far from over. Second, that it is much stronger than can be supposed and that it is surely only growing. And third, and perhaps the most curious point, that The Beatles are still a generational phenomenon. An acquired taste that is part of an idea about music that transcends the time and any distortion around it.

The Beatles: Get Back make it clear right away that this is not a traditional tribute. Steps away from the disastrous documentary Let it be (1970) by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, although it comes from the same material. Neither is one tearful, sweetened or related to the myth around the band. Actually, it highlights something more interesting and quirky: the power of the band as part of pop culture. At what point does the durability of your ties with the public lie? Peter Jackson made the decision to tell the story of The Beatles through its quality as a legacy of the masses. One that is analyzed as an emotional line that marked a milestone in the history of music.

If other documentaries have tried to explain the phenomenon of The Beatles, Jackson wants to show it. So the episodes are filled with a thoughtful view of the band as more than just celebrities. From unknown recordings, to entire never-before-seen sequences of the singers. The Beatles: Get Back has everything to celebrate the success of the band as more than just a historical fact. He does it with the fervent admiration of the observer who is also a fan, and Jackson is very much. Also from the cultural interest. The result is a friendly, sincere and eloquent look at The Beatles as part of an unforgettable era and cultural break.

Once upon a time … four boys from Liverpool in ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

For his documentary, Jackson takes everything that surrounds The Beatles and breaks it down to its essential points. An arduous task that led him to review all the material of Let it be And find something new to show So that The Beatles: Get Back She is more interested in tracing the lives of the members of the band than their success. Of course, the impact of the quartet is colossal and there is no way to tell their story without including the idea. But the director creates the condition to speak from an emotional perspective. The Beatles were – and continue to be – a brand of extraordinary power. But they were also his people. Four boys from Liverpool who dreamed of music and almost by chance created an unexpected cultural trend.

That almost naive point of view makes the documentary so emotional, sad and brilliant. Because in addition to telling the story of triumph and world worship, there is also the moment when everything falls apart. Jackson creates a journey that is based on the fact of the symbol of The Beatles and at the same time the small failure of their separation. There is a bittersweet and sensitive element in the way of describing that turning point. But at the same time, the strength of The Beatles as a social heritage. The highest point of an idealistic time, full of almost innocent hopes and dreams. Unrepeatable in all its power.

The Beatles: Get Back it shows – again – what happened that January 1965 while the one that would be fired as a group was being recorded. With Let it be simmering and the group fighting their differences, is the announcement of a farewell. But unlike the Michael Lindsay-Hogg documentary, Jackson’s focuses on the intimate and the sensitive. The Beatles: Get Back Capture that bitter beauty, the ephemerality of one last journey to something brilliant. A new part of a historical event in an immortal music.

