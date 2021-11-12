A year has passed since the official premiere of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles and many users have not yet been able to get hold of theirs due to the shortage of units at many times of the year. Now that the week of Black friday, the stores begin to replenish and we are in front of the best scenario to jump to the next-gen. In that sense, today we bring you a offer that will allow you to get a Xbox Series S and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the best price. This is a limited-time promotion of PC Components through which you can take advantage of an 8% discount.

Offer leaves the 512GB Xbox Series S and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Digital Edition bundle at 339.99 euros instead of the 369.90 euros that it would normally cost. A discount of thirty euros more than well received to give the jump to the new generation in the best possible way. The promotion also includes free shipping costs and the possibility of financing the purchase so that we can divide the payment into comfortable monthly installments.

In case you don’t know the details, Series S is the digital sister of Series X, an attractive little console designed to enjoy Xbox digital services. Designed to play at 1080p and 60 fps (although with the possibility of doing it with higher features), Series S is perfect to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and instantly start enjoying a catalog of hundreds of games for all tastes that is updated every month. In addition, with this offer you will have access to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the acclaimed latest Viking installment in the Ubisoft saga.