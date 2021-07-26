So far, the most powerful laptop developed by Apple is the 2020 MacBook Pro, a device that was launched last year with the M1 processor. There is no version of the brand that improves the performance of this model, so it is a very precious item. Coincidentally, we bring a bargain MacBook Pro 2020 That can make your day

An offer for this laptop has appeared with a significant price drop. The best thing is that said offer comes from amazon, so if you buy it, you can receive it in the blink of an eye thanks to its shipments with Prime. We are going to tell you how much it has been lowered and why it is worth buying it at this new price.

MacBook Pro 2020 Features

Normally, before launching a purchase, it is logical to inform yourself of what you are buying. You may already know many of the details of this 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 and you already know the type of laptop it is. However, if you are not familiar with Apple products in the computer market, this review of their characteristics will come in handy:

13-inch Retina display with True Tone and 2.5K resolution

10th Gen Intel Core i7 2.3GHz Quad Core

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

32 GB of RAM LPDDR4X

2 TB internal storage

With these specifications, you have a laptop that allows to do any task, no matter how demanding it is. Obviously, it doesn’t have the most extreme components of the 2020 MacBook Pro at 16 inches, but it’s still just as premium for handling all kinds of programs.

Whether for office automation or to run applications like Final cut pro, its 10th-generation processor brings you more power and efficiency. In addition, it features the already popular Magic Keyboard and top-quality construction materials.

Historic bargain of the 2020 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Thanks to this offer from Amazon, you can have all this and more for a much lower price than you normally have. In this way, you have the possibility of getting a laptop for many years for a price of € 1,199. It is still a demanding price, there is no doubt about that.

Of course, putting it in context and if you compare it with the normal price, you will see a significant reduction. This device had a value of € 1,449 a while ago. Therefore, Amazon has prepared a € 250 discount in one fell swoop, something not negligible. We do not know the expiration date of this offer, if it is based on selling certain stocks or has an exact date. That is why you should hurry as much as you can to buy this 2020 MacBook Pro.