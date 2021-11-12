Sports watches have become another racing companion and most athletes often wear them. Not all models are suitable for all disciplines and having to change for each sport is not very comfortable.

An example of versatility can be seen in the Polar M430: a water-resistant multisport watch that you can use throughout the day as it tracks your body daily.





Polar M430 Running watch with GPS and heart rate on the wrist, Multisport, water resistant, 24/7 activity and continuous HR recording, sleep recording, running programs

Now this watch is available in Amazon for 99.90 euros (instead of 230 euros). Available in various colors, it has features such as wrist heart rate, indoor speed and distance, 24/7 recording and sleep analysis. It incorporates the function Gps for outdoor sports with record of pace, distance, altitude and route.

If you are starting to train, the device includes the system Polar Running Programs that creates a personalized training plan according to your characteristics and needs. The option Polar Flow Record your runs and analyze your progress both on the web and in the app to track your long-term progress and find inspiration in other athletes’ workouts.

Images | Amazon

