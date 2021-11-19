We are already on the eve of the long-awaited Black Friday but, like every week, from Mundo Xiaomi we intend to bring you the best products of our favorite brand at the best possible price. That is why Hunting Bargains is back for another week so that you can save a few euros on your next team and avoid possible stock shortages that are expected over the next few weeks.

Smartphones with knockdown prices

We start like every week talking about smartphones, and the first to go through this compilation is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, a nice, light and very powerful device.

In this case, we are talking about a team that includes a premium-looking glass rear, a featherweight of only 157 grams, fingerprint reader on the right side and even a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor accompanied by cameras with a 64 MP main sensor and f / 1.79 aperture.

The RRP of this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is 349 euros in its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version but, thanks to this one-off discount that we can enjoy from the El Corte Inglés website, we will be able to get it with a final price of 299 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (6.55 ”AMOLED DotDisplay FHD + Screen, 6GB + 128GB, Triple Camera 64MP, Snapdragon 732G, 4250mah with 33W charge) Black [Versión Española]





Another terminal with a practically ridiculous price is one of the best sellers of the Redmi Note family. We are talking about the Redmi Note 9 Pro, a team that mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution, 5,020 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 33W and even a solvent four-camera pack in which its 64 MP main sensor stands out.

The RRP of this product in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage It is 299 euros but, thanks to this offer that we can enjoy through mi.com, we will be able to get it for only 229 euros, 70 euros less for one of the best value for money on the Android mid-range market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – Smartphone with FHD + 6.67 “DotDisplay screen (6 GB + 128 GB, 64 MP quad camera with AI, SnapdragonTM 720G, 5020 mAh battery) Gray

Finally and to close with the mobile section, we are going with a highly recommended input device that has recently debuted in the Xiaomi family. We are talking about the Redmi 10, a phone that equips a solvent MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 6.5-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate capable of reaching 90Hz, and even 50 MP main sensor for its cameras, not bad considering the range in which we find ourselves.





The official price of this Redmi 10 is 179 euros in its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version, but thanks to this incredible discount that we can enjoy through the Goboo website, we will be able to get it for only 139 euros, brutal.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 – Smartphone 4 + 64 GB, 6.5 “FHD + 90 Hz DotDisplay, MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad camera with AI, 5000 mAh, Navy Blue (ES version + 2 years warranty)

Smart TVs plummet in price in pre Black Friday week

We are now going to talk about one of the star categories over the last few weeks in Xiaomi territory, and that is none other than that of smart televisions. The first one is the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, the cheapest Smart TV in the catalog of the Chinese firm in our country that once again plummets its price.





This product has a 32-inch LED panel with HD resolution, AC WiFi connection and Bluetooth 4.2, and even Chromecast integration and full compatibility with Google’s voice assistant thanks to its integrated Android TV operating system, from which we can access all the content of apps and streaming platforms that we can enjoy today.

It is not strange to see this product with a really contained price, but thanks to this offer that we find through Pc Components, we will be able to acquire it with a price of only 169 euros, spectacular considering the capabilities that it is capable of offering us.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A 32 “- Smart TV Black Read: How to run old programs in compatibility mode in Windows?





On the other hand, the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 can also enjoy a really interesting discount. As its name suggests, This television has a 43-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), speaker systems with 20W of output power and even a MediaTek MT9611 processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

Of course, elements such as the integrated Android TV 10 system are maintained, and a very adjusted price as we have seen in the 32-inch 4A variant. The RRP of this gadget is 449 euros but, thanks to Pc Components we will be able to acquire it for only 299 euros, almost nothing for everything that this wonderful product offers us.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inches (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic for less than 30 euros

We now turn to talking about accessories for the smartphone, and this week we bring you the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headphones. These headphones are capable of offering a autonomy of 20 hours of use and a very decent audio quality thanks to its dynamic driver with a size of 14.2 mm.





In addition, it has compatibility with Bluetooth AAC codec for higher streaming quality and a semi-in-ear design that will provide us with a lot of comfort when using them in our day to day.

And what about its price? Well, if we talk about the official RRP of this product is 39.99 euros but, thanks to this specific offer that we find in Amazon and Xiaomi Spain, we will be able to acquire them for only 29 euros, a fantastic price for the ideal complement to your Xiaomi phone.



Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic The new Earphones Have a Longer Battery Life, Sound, Easy to Combine, White Color (Global version)

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, the air purifier at a laughable price





To end this week, we have to talk to you with one of the top offers that have come from Xiaomi products. And this is none other than the tremendous discount that we have been able to enjoy in the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, a product that has reached its all-time low and is still in force.

Among its features to highlight we find a CADR rate of 380 cubic meters per hour and an effective area of ​​45 square meters for the filtration of particles present in the air together with a HEPA filter with a useful life of between six to 12 months of use.

The RRP of this product is 199 euros But, thanks to this brutal discount that we can enjoy through the El Corte Inglés website, we will be able to get the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H for only 79 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Purifier 3H Air Purifier with OLED touch screen, high precision laser PM sensor, APP Smart Control, 360 ° HEPA filter, 380 m³ / h PM-CADR

