Black Friday is approaching, and many are the users who are looking forward to this date to be able to get the products they have been looking for for a long time with the best possible price. Many brands take advantage of the days before this date to launch different offers with really attractive prices, and from Xiaomi World we do not lose track of it and we bring it to you so that you can get your next product at the best price.

Therefore, in this post We show you up to six devices that may interest you and of which there is currently stock available immediately And, also, with a final price that you are going to love so, let’s get to it!

Two phones at laughable prices

We begin this short compilation with two very interesting devices in value for money. The first of them is really recent, and we are talking about the new Xiaomi 11T Pro, which you will be able to get with a discount of 50 euros with respect to its RRP.

This terminal has a 6.67-inch screen with AMOLED technology and equipped with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and even a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast charging up to 120 W with which we will be able to fully charge our 11T Pro in less than 20 minutes.

As we say, thanks to this offer that we can enjoy from Amazon and with completely free shipping, we will be able to get the new Xiaomi 11T Pro for only 599 euros, thus making it one of the best phones in relation to the benefits that it is able to offer at a lower price.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888, PRO 108 MP camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES version + 2 years warranty)

Another of the smartphones with a very succulent price that we can buy in these days before Black Friday is the popular Redmi Note 9 Pro, a mid-range phone that will meet the needs of the vast majority of users.





In this case we are talking about a team that assembles inside a 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, 5,020 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 33W and even a consistent pack of four cameras in which its main 64 MP sensor stands out.

The RRP of this product in its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version It is 299 euros but, thanks to this discount that we find through mi.com, we will be able to get it for only 229 euros, a fantastic option for those looking for a good mobile at a low price without giving up anything.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – Smartphone with FHD + 6.67 “DotDisplay screen (6 GB + 128 GB, 64 MP quad camera with AI, SnapdragonTM 720G, 5020 mAh battery) Gray

Smart TVs are the main protagonists of these offers

How could it be otherwise, Xiaomi Smart TVs gain a major role in this season of offers, and the series Mi TV P1 did not want to miss the party.

To begin, we are going to recommend the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1, a very good television to use as a second screen in our home or as a secondary television and that, in addition, it has a crazy price.

It has Android TV inside to be able to enjoy series and movies through streaming video services and even send content through the Chromecast integrated, 32-inch panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and even 8 GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM to be able to move the operating system without too much trouble.

The price of this product remains at just 199 euros, thus becoming, without a doubt, one of the best options in relation to price and benefits that this little beast of entertainment is capable of providing us.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inches (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]

Secondly, 43-inch variant adds to the party too of the discounts showing slightly higher specifications than the model that we have just mentioned.

In this model we jump to 43 inches and to 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution (4K UHD), 20W output power speaker systems and a slight increase in terms of its power and memories, mounting in this case a processor MediaTek MT9611 with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage to run the Android TV 10 system much more fluently.





The best thing is that the price of this product falls to 299 euros, thus becoming an option to take into account. if we are in search of a high-performance television with a practically bargain price.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inches (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

Electric transport and smartwatches

To finish with this short compilation we have to recommend two products that we find especially useful both for your personal daily transport and to be able to measure all aspects related to your physical activity.





The first of them, how could it be otherwise, is the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, one of the most recommended electric scooters in the Xiaomi catalog since It is capable of offering a range of 45km with a maximum speed of up to 25 km / h at a really reasonable price.

In fact, since we are talking about prices, the RRP of this product is 549 euros but, thanks to the specific offer that we find through mi.com, we can get it for 499 euros, a discount of 50 euros for a magnificent scooter to be able to move around the city with autonomy to spare.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter PRO 2 (Black), Basic Version

And to finish we have to talk about the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, which has a really ridiculous price for everything it is capable of offering us.

This smartwatch integrates a 1.4-inch screen with HD resolution and it is capable of measuring physical activity, counting steps, calories burned, recording sleep activity and even our sports activity with up to 7 specific modes for it.

The RRP of this device is 59.99 euros but, thanks to these Pre Black Friday offers we can get it with a discount of 20 euros remaining for only 39.99 euros, a fantastic option to get in shape at a low price.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Sport Smartwatch – 1.4 ” TFT LCD Screen, GPS, Heart Rate Control, 11 Training Models, 5ATM, Blue

Looking for more deals?





If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news, you can take a look at the technological offers of Xataka or visit the other Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

And if you want to be informed of the offers, bargains and discounts that we publish on MundoXiaomi, you can follow us on Twitter or Facebook. We also recommend you subscribe by leaving your email in the box that you will see at the bottom of the page or read us through our feed.