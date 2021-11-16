Sure you have it on your agenda, but Black Friday is approaching at cruising speed. AND Leroy Merlin another year is coming forward to offer us a wide variety of products with discounts more than interesting to update our homes, either with small details or with big changes.

Changes in the walls

Giving a new look to the walls of your home is a fantastic way to renovate your home without getting involved in major works. Vinyl wallpaper is a quick and easy option to install (in fact, you can do it yourself).





This vinyl wallpaper has a stucco effect design in ocher color made with Vlieseline base (thermoadhesive fabric interlining) and a top layer of vinyl whose resistance to shocks, stains, humidity and UV rays make it the most durable paper Previous price, 20.99 euros , current price 16.79 euros.

Smooth vinyl wallpaper Albert green INSPIRE

Change the floors

Also take advantage of these offers from Leroy Merlin to change the floors of the house, installing vinyl slats with discounts. Choose the color that best suits your tastes and the room. These two options that we bring you today are very easy to install and maintain, have non-slip treatment and are compatible with water-based underfloor heating.





This Medium New Tidore vinyl plank has a beige wood look and feel, and is very easy to install and maintain. It is recommended for bathrooms and rooms of moderate use, has an anti-slip treatment and is compatible with water-heated floors. Before it cost 26.59 euros , and now with the offer it costs 20.99 euros.

Click vinyl plank for floor ARTENS Medium New Tidore MOD031





The SPC Extrem Daimiel vinyl slat has a gray wood-effect design. This model is recommended for areas of intense use, and is suitable for frequent passages such as bathrooms, kitchens, corridors or bedrooms. It is easy to install, without cuts or transition profiles, and is compatible with low intensity underfloor heating and wet rooms. Previous price, 51.04 euros , current price, 44.38 euros / box.

Vinyl slat in click for floor SPC Extrem Daimiel

Renew your lamps

After changing walls and floors, it may be time to renew the ceiling by changing the lamps. Dare trends such as lamps with light bulbs exposed.





This vintage style 4-light ceiling lamp is perfect for all types of rooms: kitchen, dining room or living room. Before it cost 89.99 euros , and now it costs 71.99 euros.

Change the kitchen appliances





If you need to renew the oven, you can bet on a multifunction, practical and all-terrain oven. This model has a 73-liter capacity, a led display and a stainless steel finish, making it perfect for all types of kitchen styles. It enjoys great versatility with its 16 cooking modes and incorporates a hinged door, 2 trays and 1 rack. Before it cost 357 euros , and now it costs 299 euros.

WHIRLPOOL multifunction oven 59.5×59.5×56.5cm 73 liters

Solutions to control heating, also with discounts





Now that winter is beginning, you can install new thermostats to your radiators. This model includes a NETATMO smart thermostat pack + 3 thermostatic valves, and with it you can save energy without sacrificing comfort and well-being. A perfect option to combat the rise in light, since only what is needed is spent. Previous price 369 euros, current price, 299 euros.

NETATMO smart thermostat + 3 thermostatic valves pack





Here’s another thermostat option, the Nest Smart Thermostat. It is ideal for efficiently controlling your heating system, achieving comfortable temperatures, and saving energy. It has a digital screen and a program selector using a rotary knob that is controlled from the Total Connect Comfort app available for Windows Phone Store and App Store. Previous price, 249 euros , current price, 189 euros.

Nest smart thermostat

Google Nest Mini





Another item in the category of discounted electronic devices within Black Friday is the Google Nest Mini, which you can buy at the lowest price on the market “Ok Google”. Just these two words are enough to activate this smart speaker and be able to have everything under control, from listening to your favorite music to dimming the lights or turning on your home alarm. To be able to use it, you will only need your mobile phone, a Wi-Fi network and a power outlet. Previous price, 59 euros , current price, 19 euros.

Smart speaker 2nd generation Google Nest Mini black

A pergola for the garden





Autumn does not mean that you have to give up enjoying the garden. On the contrary, with elements such as this minimalist design pergola you can take advantage of your outdoor areas. By having the pergola open, it covers the inclement weather, offering sun protection and protecting from the dreaded UV rays. Previous price, 1,199 euros , current price, 999 euros.

Aluminum pergola Palillería Niza white and beige awning 400×300 cm

More information | Leroy Merlin

In Decoesfera | This winter bet on sustainable heat for your home with Leroy Merlin solutions