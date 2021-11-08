In the fitness sector, showing off good abs in general and obliques in particular is highly valued since they are a symbol of an attractive and fit body, both in men and women.

The muscles that make up the system that we call the core perform many different actions, but in the case of the obliques, they do two things:

Or they keep the trunk upright when a single limb supports a load. Carrying a shopping bag is an example.

Or they rotate the torso to one side when one of the two obliques contracts in isolation.

These two actions can very well illustrate what type of exercises we should do to work our obliques. So, in this article We teach you up to five exercises that you can perform to get your obliques ready.

Kettlebell swing with rotation

In the first of the exercises we are going to put into practice one of the two actions that we have mentioned that our obliques perform, the rotation.

In this case we are going to use a variant of the kettlebell swing to carry it out. In this swing, the kettlebell will not pass between our legs following a sagittal plane, that is, from back to front. In this case, the plane in which we are going to move is horizontal, that is, the plane where the rotation of our trunk takes place.

It is a dynamic exercise that is performed with an accessory that is capable of offering a great ballistic component, that is, the kettlebell is not only accelerated by us but also by inertia. With this we want to point out that it is important to control the kettlebell at all times for a movement of more quality and that it is not the kettlebell that controls us.

Overhead Pallof Press

In second place we have the Pallof press, but performed through a variant.

The original Pallof is made by moving the rubber or pulley away from our body from back to front, parallel to the ground. This causes the need to resist the rotation of our trunk that forces us to separate the pulley from ourselves.

In this variant instead, we will not only have to resist the rotation but also the lateral flexion of our spine, that is, we are going to combine the two actions that our obliques perform.

Farmer’s walk with elastic bands

Thirdly, we propose the farmer’s walk but with two key aspects:

We do it with one hand since it is essential to work our obliques.

We hang the weight of an elastic band so that it does not stop bouncing.

The use of elastic bands will cause much more instability and some irregularity when supporting the weight, which causes our obliques to work harder to counteract these chaotic forces.

Dead bug combined with Pallof press

Here we have the dead bug, an exercise that comes from Pilates but can be part of a typical strength training.

The original dead bug is performed in a sagittal plane, that is, moving arms and legs back and forth. In this case we combine it with a Pallof press, in such a way that we will not only have to try not to extend the spine but also not to let our trunk rotate. It is a very interesting exercise, which integrates various movements and actions that our core is capable of performing and which is closer to the reality that can be found in team sports in terms of physical demands.

Plank drags

Finally we have a variant of the plank (anti-extension exercise like the dead bug) that allows us to focus attention on our obliques.

We will achieve this by simply dragging an object that can be a dumbbell, bag or kettlebell from side to side and under our body.

For this we must try at all times not to let our torso rotate and that our shoulders and hips keep the line parallel to each other as much as possible.

