The truth is that there is a lot of desire for GTA VI to arrive once and for all. It was in 2013 when the fifth installment was released for PS3 and Xbox 360, to later make the leap to PS4, Xbox One and PC. The fruits of GTA Online have been very great in these years and Rockstar doesn’t want Trevor, Franklin and Michael miss out on the juicy candy from PS5 and Xbox Series.

While any novelty related to a new game is a real unknown, we can hypervitamin GTA V to the extreme. A good way to imagine what the sixth game might look like, although for that you need a really powerful PC. For now, enjoy the muscle chart demo.

Obviously the level of detail is really brutal, being able to transform a work of more than eight years into a game that could perfectly strain for being next-gen. Of course, you have to scratch your pocket well to enjoy it on your screen, since you need a CPU Intel Core i9-10900K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and up to 64GB RAM. Almost nothing.

The graphic kick is already important, but To make it look like these GTA V levels you will have to add several ingredients to the formula in the form of mods. Individually created ray tracing, more vegetation than in the original game, graphics retouched to the extreme, and improved weather and weather effects. Of course, all of them are mods that are financed by Patreon and you have to go through the box to get them.

From time to time we get a surprise with videos like this one, in which we see that with the community work and with sufficient power, the games of yesteryear are making a comeback. This is the case of Fallout New Vegas or also Assassin’s Creed Unity.