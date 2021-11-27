Now that we are enjoying the best deals for Xbox on Black Friday 2021, we not only find games or accessories at a knockdown price, but also subscriptions. In this case, Instant Gaming friends have great offers available, including subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s flagship service.

2 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

Get this great Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer now thanks to Instant Gaming Black Friday

Enjoy from now on a catalog that contains more than 300 high quality games for Xbox and PC and the EA Play catalog, as well as exclusive discounts with the Offers with Gold, to be able to play Xbox Game Pass games in the cloud, the best online gaming service, free games and much more.

Take advantage of this offer and get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only 23.99 euros.