Canadian company Behavior Interactive has been very active in recent weeks when it comes to offering rewards to the most loyal users of Dead by daylight. The Advent calendar that is still active and that will give its greatest gifts on Christmas Day is good proof of this. But beyond that, today we tell you how Get 200,000 Free Blood Points for Dead by Daylight just by redeeming two codes, one of the usual formulas of the North American studio to generate movement in the in-game store of its asymmetric multiplayer horror title.

As the specialized account DBD Leaks points out, each of the two codes that we will discuss below offer 100,000 blood points that are directly incorporated into your user account. The codes are MORICHRISTMAS and HOLIDAYSPECIAL. To claim them, you just have to access the Dead by Daylight in-game store, look for the option “Redeem code” in the upper right corner and enter the aforementioned codes. Remember that although the point limit in the Behavior game it is one million, with these codes you will be able to overcome it.

How to get blood points quickly in Dead by Daylight

Of course, you must spend points before starting new games if you want to continue adding. In addition, in the same tweet that you have in this news, you will find the cosmetic items that are reduced from today in Dead by Daylight on the occasion of the Christmas deals, including various visual items to customize your characters and marked by these festive dates. In the meantime, remember that Dead by Daylight is preparing to receive its next DLC in March, which will star the mythical horror saga The Ring.