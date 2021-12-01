Just a few hours ago the new Dead by Daylight DLC, which included the murderous La Artista, survivor Jonah Vasquez, and the Nido de Aguilas map. Behavior Interactive wanted to celebrate this premiere with a new gift for the users of its asymmetric multiplayer horror video game. And now you can get 150,000 free blood points for Dead by Daylight for a limited time, as the Canadian company has made known in the tweet that you can see just below and that it required the ingenuity of fans of the title.

“Did you think the others had been too easy? Crack this code and redeem it in game for a reward. Need a hint? ”Reads the previous Dead by Daylight tweet posted on the game’s official Twitter account. The code can be solved by exchanging each of the elements that make it up for its position in the alphabet, the so-called Freemason cipher. The end result is DECIPHERSTRIKE. By entering it in the corresponding section in the in game store from Dead by Daylight, you will get 150,000 blood points for your account and to be able to use in whatever you think is most convenient.

This is La Artista, Dead by Daylight’s new killer

Remember that these points obtained through codes will allow you to exceed the limit of one million Dead by Daylight, but you will not be able to obtain points in games until you have reduced the amount below that mentioned million. As confirmed by Behavior Interactive, the code It will expire on December 7, so you should hurry to redeem it before it is no longer active. In addition, in a few days, the christmas event of Dead by Daylight, which will also bring with it ways to get some additional points.