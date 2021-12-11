2021 is coming to an end, and with Christmas just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about what you want to receive as a gift. Well, if you already need to renew your membership of Playstation plus, then you’ll be happy to know that you can currently get 12 months of service for half the price.

That’s how it is, Sony has launched a new promotion of PS Plus that allows you to renew 12 months of subscription with a 50% discount, although before you get excited, there are several terms and conditions that you should take into account.

Take advantage of the 50% discount on the annual membership, and enjoy all the benefits. https://t.co/1WlBKxyMQZ pic.twitter.com/co6O90rcse – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) December 9, 2021

To begin with, it is only possible to take advantage of the promotion if you are not currently subscribed to the service, no matter for how long. And on the other hand, this will be limited to only one user per offer. You will have until Decembre 19th to take advantage of it.

And speaking of PS Plus, it was revealed that Sony I was already working on a possible response to Xbox Game Pass and here you can learn more details about it.

Editor’s note: At this point I think it is more convenient to wait until the end of the year to renew your PS Plus membership. If I remember correctly, Sony always puts this service on a discount during these times, thus making it an ideal gift.

Via: PlayStation