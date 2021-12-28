There are as many ways to love as there are gestures to show it, that’s why you should put these little initiatives to the test.

The gestures that a man makes when in a relationship are the main indicators of whether or not it is appropriate to forge and maintain the bond. There are actions that mean much more than “I love you”. And it is that, sometimes, beautiful words can be insufficient for an affective bond, because the way of behaving is not coherent with what is said.

Nowadays, it can be hard to find one healthy relationship, respectful, full of affection and where there is commitment. To make a bond the most valuable, you need to put love above all else and tackle the most difficult scenarios with this feeling as a tool.

Therefore, it is important to remember that love is ours Fountain of life. When deciding to share it with someone else, we must take into account that their attitudes are consistent with what we want and need. We invite you to learn more about the gestures that a man makes and which means more than “I love you”.

The gestures a man does to show his love

In any harmonious and stable relationship there must be the feeling of comfort. Feeling loved, valued, and respected is key. There are a number of gestures with which a man can prove that he cares about you and that he is a promising match.

First indicator that he loves you: he is present in your life

Being present in a person’s life involves much more than physical presence. The proof of this is that there are people who are separated by hundreds of kilometers and are still capable of accompanying in the distance. Therefore, you must make sure that your life partner listens to you, pays attention and takes into account how you feel before acting.

In a relationship it’s about meet the needs of the couple with small details. Although we all have an important share of individual responsibility for our own lives, having the company and the real support of the other is essential.

Gestures that a man should have: Take care of you if you are sick

Difficult moments are the main situations that show us the true face of friends, and also of love. Having a man take care of you when you feel bad and put off some pending is a clear demonstration of affection. Also, test his level of commitment to you and how much he cares about your well-being.

When he cooks for you

Like women, men can learn to cook and take the initiative to cook for you. It’s not about being a culinary professional. Food is not a specific responsibility of some kind, it is a need that we should all be able to attend to.

Is there something as special as cooking for you? This is a significant gesture for anyone. For this reason, if your partner dares to cook for you, it is a clear sign of affection and wanting to entertain you with the best of his intentions.

The best gesture of a man: take you Travel together with him

One of the most enriching experiences in life is traveling. So if a man invites you to venture to wonderful destinations, it is a way of showing you that he wants to share something very special with you. In addition, it is an opportunity to get to know each other better, to share road landscapes, listen to music and taste delicious food. Unforgettable!

Makes you feel comfortable and safe in any situation

That a man gives you a space in his home so that you feel at home is a faithful token of love. But in addition to this, it is important that regardless of the place or the occasion in which they are, you feel comfortable and safe. Coexistence is essential to test the chemistry, attraction and emotional intelligence of each one. Once these facets have been overcome, you will know that there is no risk of being disappointed.

The most important thing: a man who seeks your peace

A man who is willing to face the most complicated for you, it is a real proof of his love. There are an infinity of initiatives and gestures that a person can have to show their affection. From surprising you with a massage, an invitation to a romantic dinner or giving you a minimal gift, but with great meaning.

All these forms of affection are valid, but there is something fundamental: that you seek your peace. The I respect towards you, your decisions and your body is something extremely valuable. That he puts negative emotions aside to address you is also proof that he loves you. Nothing justifies the mistreatment, because even in the worst moments love can be the intermediary.

