The brothers Ana Paola, Alonso and Gonzalo Castillo Cuevas asked the Chamber of Deputies for a political trial against Alejandro Gertz Manero, head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), whom they accuse of fabricating evidence to illegally imprison a his mother Alejandra Guadalupe Cuevas Morán for a crime she did not commit.

“I come to formulate a written complaint against Alejandro Gertz Manero, Attorney General of the Republic, as well as (to request that) a political trial be initiated against him for the serious and systematic human rights enshrined in the signature Political Constitution and various federal laws ”, affirmed Alonso Castillo Cuevas.

The public prosecutor of the Republic illegally imprisoned our mother Alejandra Guadalupe Cuevas Morán for the intentional homicide of Federico Gertz Manero’s concubine, explained Laura Morán Servín’s grandson, who in 1968 met Alejandro Gertz Manero’s brother.

According to Alonso Castillo, the attorney general wanted to extort money from him and his brothers and threatened to put them in jail as well.

“In a meeting with the deputy attorney Juan Ramos, he demanded the illicit confession that the public prosecutor had requested days before with the aim of putting us in jail,” he declared.

Read also: The FGR manufactured evidence to put Rosario Robles in jail: Mariana Moguel

In 2015, the coexistence between Laura Morán Servín and Federico Gertz Menero was scarce, since he had a cardiac pacemaker placed and suffered from mental deterioration that was materialized in hallucinations, says the request for impeachment.

He adds that on August 4, 2015, Federico Gertz Manero suffered an accident and hit his head, something that caused a bleeding wound.

Despite this, he went out in the company of his brother Alejandro Gertz Manero to see some people, the document says.

“Laura Morán Servín called Alejandro Gertz Manero to find out about her brother’s delicate condition, going to his home on August 24, 2015, as well as telling him that she would take care of him and arranged for the doctors Hugo Mancilla Nava and Homero to be Aguirre, who worked for him at the University of the Americas ”, recalls the complaint delivered to the Directorate of Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies.

Alejandra Guadalupe Cuevas Morán, daughter of Laura Morán Servín, went to her mother’s house every Tuesday, when she was allowed to use the dining room to have a speech therapy class with seven friends and her teacher.

“And on a certain occasion when his mother and his employees could not get a probe that the deceased today required, he began to look for it by phone, until he found it and told his mother’s driver where to go”, Explain.

On August 29, 2015, it is reported, the current attorney general arrived at the home of Laura Morán Servín and Federico Gertz Manero along with their lawyer Juan Ramos, Public Ministry personnel and police officers, without having a search warrant.

At that time, the head of the FGR indicated that he had reported an attempted murder of his brother, who later took him away and admitted him to the ABC Hospital. There he died on September 27.

Federico Gertz Manero arranged in his will that his brother Alejandro Gertz Manero be his universal heir, which prevented Laura Morán Servín from taking care of medical expenses and was left without money and without a pension.

Alejandro Gertz Manero later denounced Laura Morán Servín and her two daughters Alejandra Guadalupe Cuevas Morán and Laura Cuevas Morán for the murder of her brother Federico.

The judicial authorities, the statements of the doctors, the expert opinions, testimonies and evidence determine that there is no crime nor did they find anything irregular in the death of Federico Gertz Manero.

Alonso Castillo Cuevas stated that they are facing a scandalous and shameful violation of human rights and justice.

“It is evident that Alejandro Gertz Manero has incurred against illegality, honesty, impartiality, accountability and the efficiency that he must observe in the performance of his position as a servant,” he accused.

He added that Alejandro Gertz Manero has used the Attorney General of the Republic for his own benefit, since the deputy attorney Juan Ramos acted as his private attorney.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel