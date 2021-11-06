Germany on Friday delivered to Mexico and Guatemala several objects and sculptures from the Mayan era that had been buried in 2007 by a private individual in their basement before being discovered last year by police.

The 13 pieces, whose authenticity was certified, include figurines, plates and crystals carved by the Mayan people between 250 and 850 AD.

The delivery ceremony took place in Berlin and was led by Reiner Haseloff, president of the state of Saxony Anhalt, a region where last year the objects that he now delivered to ambassadors Jorge Lemcke Arévalo, from Guatemala, and Francisco Quiroga were found. , from Mexico.

Eleven of the pieces were made in what is now Guatemala and two figures come from Teotihuacán, the largest city in pre-Columbian America, located about 40 kilometers from Mexico City.

“We trust that other owners of similar objects will follow the same path,” Lemcke Arévalo told a press conference. His Mexican colleague spoke of an “exemplary” gesture from the Land. “The illegal trade in cultural property must be prevented and combated,” Haseloff added.

“Objects stolen by looters from tombs or former colonies are not only in museums, but can also be found in our cellars or in our granaries,” he said.

– Cultural heritage –

Police found the 13 pieces on a farm in Klötze, Saxony Anhalt, a region in the east of the country. In 2007, its former owner had buried two World War II rifles, which belonged to his grandfather, and the objects in a box.

Claiming that he wanted to hand over the weapons, the possession of which is illegal, the new owner had contacted law enforcement in 2020 and indicated the location where he had buried them in the basement of the property.

The policemen found the rifles, and to the astonishment of everyone, including the new owner, they also found the objects wrapped in newspaper, the prosecution said.

According to the state of Saxony Anhalt, the sculptures were likely stolen by grave robbers in Guatemala and Mexico before being sold on the black market.

No judicial procedure was initiated since the facts are prescribed.

The man claimed to have no idea of ​​its origin or its real value. He stated that he had bought them for about $ 100 at a Leipzig flea market in 2003, according to various German media outlets.

In the art market, the small figures sell for between $ 1,700 and $ 2,300 each, according to expert papers presented at the conference.

Auctions of objects from this era are not uncommon in Germany. By September, a house in Munich had put more than 300 up for sale, all of them accompanied by a certificate showing that they were legally in Germany.

The operation had sparked protests from several Latin American and Caribbean countries since it was their heritage, according to a joint letter from their respective ambassadors in Germany.

“The cultural heritage of a country should not be put up for sale,” the Mexican ambassador reiterated on Friday.

