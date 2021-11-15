“The next wave will eclipse all previous ones,” said the regional official for Saxony, the worst hit in the whole country, in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

According to a bill to which the AFP agency had access, companies will be obliged to propose the option of teleworking if there is no imperative work reason to go to the workplace.

In addition, people who go to work will have to show that they are immunized against the virus or that they have tested negative.

The German government is also preparing measures to limit access to certain events to those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease and can present a negative test.

With information from AFP.