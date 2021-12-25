MADRID, 25 (EUROPA PRESS)

The export of arms from Germany broke a historical record in 2021 given that sales abroad were approved for an amount of 9,040 million euros, according to figures from the German Ministry of Economy collected by the dpa agency.

The previous German government, led by Angela Merkel and made up of Conservatives and Social Democrats, granted arms export licenses worth nearly € 5 billion in its last nine days in office.

The information provided by the Ministry is in a response to the parliamentarian Sevim Dagdelen, of the Left Party.

The largest recipient of German weapons was Egypt and, according to the figures released, the Merkel government approved exports of weapons of war and other military equipment to the African country worth 4.34 billion euros. However, until November 29, this figure only reached 0.18 million euros.

The data means that in the last nine days of government and in which Merkel was already acting as interim, exports were approved for 4.91 billion euros, more than in the previous nine months together.