The two infected people returned to Germany on Wednesday and have been isolated at home ever since, as their PCR test for Covid-19 came back positive, the ministry explained.

For its part, the Italian Health Institute indicated in a statement that the authorities had detected the first case of the omicron variant in a person who had arrived from Mozambique but that “the patient and his relatives are fine.”

On Friday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated that the risk of the new variant of Covid-19 spreading across Europe is “high to very high.”

The omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered by South African researchers on November 23.

The strain has a high number of mutations and the World Health Organization (WHO) described it as “worrying”, so many countries established restrictions on travelers from various countries in southern Africa.

In addition, a case has been detected in Hong Kong, another in Israel in a person who returned from Malawi and another in Botswana.