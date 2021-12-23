EFE.- The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology confirmed today the first death in Germany from the omicron variant, which has been detected in 25% of cases more than a day ago.

According to the daily update report on the advancement of omicron, the RKI specifies that the first fatality confirmed by this variant is a patient in the age group between 60 and 79 years.

Meanwhile, 3,198 of the infections registered until December 22 are attributed to the omicron variant, of which 48 required hospitalizations and 54 are reinfections.

In one day, the number of confirmed infections with the omicron variant increased by 25% or 810 cases.

The most affected age group is between 15 and 34 years old, with 1,501 infections, followed by the group between 35 and 59 years old, with 1,050.

Likewise, 256 infections with the omicron variant were confirmed in people between 60 and 79 years old and 37 in those over 80.

In the age group up to 4 years, there were 66 infections and in the range between 5 and 14, 288.

In the week of November 15, the first contagion with the omicron variant was confirmed in Germany, and in the successive weeks 28, 170, 559 and 1,818, respectively.

The health authorities reported 44,927 new infections in 24 hours and 425 deaths with or from covid-19, compared to 51,301 and 453 a week ago, while the number of active cases is around 821,100, according to RKI data updated last morning.

The cumulative incidence fell to 280.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. compared to 289 yesterday, 353 a week ago and 386.5 a month ago and the peak of 452.4 registered on November 29.

The fourth wave of the pandemic in Germany thus continues to decline with the incidence down, while the country prepares for a fifth wave due to the omicron variant.