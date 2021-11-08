EFE.- In these hours, the Government of Germany was open to reintroducing free tests before the advance of the fourth wave of the pandemic, which until now has marked a new maximum of the accumulated incidence in 7 days with 201.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In an ordinary press conference, the spokesman for the Executive, Steffen Seibert, pointed out that the position of the acting chancellor, Angela Merkel, regarding these considerations is “positive”.

“The chancellor sees arguments in favor, follows the discussion and understands what the supporters of free tests are saying,” he added.

According to Seibert, the decision in August to end, with few exceptions, the free testing from mid-October was “correct” at the time, in the same way that “it is correct, in a dynamic situation, to always look at again what are the circumstances ”.

Although the decision on this has not yet been made, the government is open to proposals to return to free testingHe added, and pointed out that the more infections that are known and the lower the number of undetected cases, the more “medium-term security” one can have.

In the same vein, the Health spokesperson, Hanno Kautz, said that since the decision on August 10 to eliminate the free tests from mid-October, the number of vaccinated with a first dose rises to today to six millions.

Added that the Ministry of Health contemplates the “temporary reintroduction” of free tests in this fourth wave of the pandemic and it specified that its incumbent, Jens Spahn, is in talks on the matter with the parties that are negotiating the future coalition government.

On the other hand, Seibert reiterated that Merkel considers that “it would make sense” to meet with regional heads of government to address issues such as the organization of the vaccination campaign or “uniform limit values.”

“But currently there is no consensus on the matter among the heads of government,” he said.

Germany registered 15,513 new infections in 24 hours and 33 deaths, while the number of active cases amounts to 306,000.

On Friday the health authorities notified for the second consecutive day a new daily maximum of new infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,120 new infections in 24 hours, after 33,949 a day earlier.

According to the daily report published today by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology, 296 hospitalizations for coronavirus were reported on Sunday and a cumulative rate of admission in seven days of 3.93 per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Sunday the number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units stood at 2,532 -83 more in one day-, which corresponds to an occupation of 11.5% of beds available in critical units for the adult population.

As of Friday, 69.7% of Germany’s population had been vaccinated, 67.1% with the full schedule.

