The electric ones begin to be the majority in sales in Europe. Their figures are on the rise, thanks to an increasingly high autonomy in electric mode, and are expected to continue to rise in 2022. A survey in Germany has revealed that up to 50% value the option of an electric as an alternative if they have to change cars.

It is a reality that more and more brands are betting on electric cars. We have reached a time when it does not matter whether those who have a greater or lesser offer of zero-emission modelsIt is clear that there are also more customers who are evaluating this possibility when changing cars.

The autonomies are higher and the loading times are also being shortened generously, two of the most important issues when deciding on an electric. In Germany, a survey has revealed that customers are already beginning to take the wide range of electric cars on the market very seriously, as it must be taken into account that more and more large cities are vetoing access to electric cars. combustion and even plug-in hybrids. Of those consulted, nothing less than 50% firmly affirm that an electrified is a plausible option as their future car.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the best-selling electric models in Germany, leading the category

Electric companies start to gain ground in Germany

And of this percentage, 30% points to the pure electric car compared to 20% who consider more a plug-in hybrid. The results of the survey carried out by Eon are significant, since the percentage of customers who would opt for an electric is the same as those who would continue to opt for a gasoline-powered model, while only 9% would choose a diesel and 5% consider the hybrid. Those interested in natural gas models represent just 1 percent.

The study also shows that electric cars are starting to catch on among the youngest, especially those who are in the range of 18 to 24 years. 35 percent of those consulted in this age range would undoubtedly bet on an electric, a percentage that increases to 40% if one considers those who already have a photovoltaic system in their homes. In fact, 13% of those who have an installation of this type affirm that they already have a zero-emission model.

An analysis that reveals a change in purchasing trends, especially considering climate protection as one of the great reasons to permanently abandon combustion, defended by no less than 69% of the surveyed population. What’s more, more than half consider that replacing a traditional combustion car also means enjoying tax benefits and bonuses purchase, but there are also many who understand that brands must work more seriously for a total production of zero emissions.