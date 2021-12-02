Facebook has another open legal problem in the world. It is now in Germany where he was sued by consumer organizations representing gamers for privacy violations.

It says Reuters citing an advisor to the highest court in Europe, and refers to a case related to online games in the German country.

If the advance is successful, it could clear the way for similar lawsuits across Europe.

The lawsuit settles in 2012 and is one of the many complications that Meta (the company that is now behind Facebook) has related to privacy and monopolistic practices, especially in the European Union.

In that region, regulators have become tougher with their policies and passed laws to prevent the power of the so-called “big tech” from advancing.

In Europe, states that are part of the EU can let consumer defense associations take legal action against infringements related to the lack of protection of personal data.

These claims must be based on the rights specified for 3 years in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (2016/679), a rule that was approved by the European Parliament.

Facebook, or actually Meta Platforms, said they are analyzing the issue and jurisprudence of the case before commenting.

The GDPR determines that any request to collect personal information must be subject to clear and informed consents.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations says in its lawsuit that Facebook had allowed developers of online games on that social network to misappropriate personal information from gamers.

The games were available on the network’s App Center in 2012.

When gamers played, they almost automatically accepted the possibility of offering their personal data, including their email.

At the end of playing, they received a message saying that the app could, if it wanted, publish its status on Facebook, its photos and other information.

A German court of first instance ruled in favor of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations and the case of the gamers, this caused Facebook to appeal to a higher court, which then sought advice from the highest court in Europe. Since the lawsuit began, the social network has changed its privacy and security settings.