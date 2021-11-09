FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of a container depot area in the Port of Bremen, Germany, on April 24, 2020. REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) – German exports fell for the second month in a row in September, while imports nearly stalled, Germany’s statistics office reported on Tuesday, a further sign that disruptions in the supply chain are complicating the recovery of the largest European economy.

Exports fell 0.7% compared to the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, to 112.3 billion euros (129.75 billion dollars), compared to the absence of changes in volumes that economists expected.

Imports increased by 0.1% to 99.2 billion euros, which is less than the 0.6% forecast by analysts.

(1 dollar = 0.8655 euros)

