An Airbus A310 of the “Luftwaffe” took off in the afternoon from Memmingen airport, located in Bavaria, one of the sources of contamination, towards the intensive care units of North Rhine Westphalia, according to the government.

The plane must land in Münster and is specially designed for this type of medical transfer.

Several patients on stretchers were received aboard the plane.

For several days, patient transfers have been carried out between neighboring German regions to relieve establishments overloaded by new cases of coronavirus.

It is the first time that the Air Force has participated in this type of operation.

In early November, two patients had been transferred from a Bavarian hospital for treatment in northern Italy. But these cases of transfers abroad remain exceptional.

The authorities of the Italian region of Lombardy, like those of the region of the great east of France, have proposed to Germany to take in the sick in case of need.