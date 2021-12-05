Putting the MAZ downside aside for the political conflict that exists between the European Union and Belarus, One of the great absences from the list of entries for the Dakar 2022 in the truck category is Gerard de Rooy. Still without overcoming his back problems, the Dutchman has decided to ‘skip’ the 44th edition of the toughest rally-raid in the world. A circumstance that is linked to a new and ambitious project. And it is that, Due to the lack of competition due to his physical ailments, the Dutchman has decided to join the ‘Dakar Future’ and he is already working to achieve the electrification of his own equipment. The goal of having an electric truck at the start of the Dakar 2023 and an emission-free team one year later.

The first step of Gerard de Rooy’s ‘green’ project is to compete in the Dakar 2023 with an electric truck with a range extender developed by the team itself together with UMS and Allison Transmissions. The objective of the Dutch training is for this truck to be able to cover no less than 50% of the route from the energy stored in the battery and its regeneration, thus avoiding large loads. In fact, the team does not want to use Diesel generator sets to charge the vehicleNor do we use trucks with this fuel to transport equipment material. And it is that in the end the culmination of De Rooy’s project for the Dakar is that all team activities are free from any type of polluting emission by 2024.

In fact, development of the first version of the De Rooy team’s electric truck has already begun and it is certainly in an advanced stage. Gerard De Rooy himself estimates that the first tests with this electric truck can be carried out in the first quarter of 2022, shortly after the dispute of the Dakar itself. Beyond the cooperation with UMS and Allison Transmissions there is no further data, although it is to be expected that IVECO continues to give the project image through its Powerstar truck. In the end, having a 100% electrical project is a very attractive marketing claim for any manufacturer, even if it is still difficult to know how competitive an electric truck can be against traditional options.