It will be next December 17 when Netflix premieres the second season of ‘The Witcher’, but the promotional campaign has been underway for a long time and motivated a visit from Henry cavill to Madrid. After an event last night with fans, this morning a press conference took place in which Espinof had the opportunity to participate.

What we will see in the second season

The famous actor stressed that his great goal of the second season was get as close as possible to the original work “to do the books justice” Y “give it a more three-dimensional part“Also, he noted that”has always been very protective in his heart“and the interactions with Ciri have allowed him to show it much more, also revealing that something he wanted to include from video games was”the signs of his magic, something of which there is so much in the books“.

Also, it does not neglect what the followers of the series think: “I read what the fans say, I think it is very important to do it“, although he stressed that the important thing is to focus on constructive comments, sometimes seeing details that he believed would be appropriate to include in the series.

In turn, he recalled that pursued the role tirelessly, but that initially failed: “They broke my heart when they told me they didn’t give me the part, but I had another chance“He had to audition for that and we ended up having a happy ending.

Two iconic roles





The protagonist of ‘The Man of Steel’ also pointed out that he is “a privilege and a responsibility, but a responsibility first“to have given life to two such iconic characters as Superman and Geralt, well “I myself am a fan of those two characters“, getting wet about what he thinks could happen in a confrontation between the two.

He himself stressed that a fight would be impossible because “both are representations of good“, but that Superman has much more power and Geralt would only have a chance because the DC superhero”I would never kill Geralt“, also carrying out the following reflection on the character of ‘The Wticher’:

Geralt is not Batman, he does not have the same ego, so he would avoid fighting Superman at all costs.

Other details





Cavill did not hesitate to praise the work of both Anya Chalotra like Freya allan, highlighting in the case of Yennefer that “its plot line is very different from the books, there are many surprises“, while in Ciri’s case it is”a great leap of faith“for the character to let a stranger protect her.

Of course, not all were joys during the filming of the second season, since it was done a tendon injury that had a long recovery period, even forcing him to wear crutches for a while. It also didn’t help that “The doctor told me that I could only stand for five hours a day, but fortunately that is not how a shoot works“That led to the injury taking place in November and the recovery not being complete until May because he did not focus on it, also pointing out the following about what happened:”Fortunately it is my worst injury so far“.

Finally, Cavill commented on the monsters of the series that for him “the really interesting ones are the ones that seem like it but are the opposite“, highlighting that Geralt himself is considered it on more than one occasion. And it is that”people sometimes a monsters worse than the monsters themselves“.