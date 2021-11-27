We are about to enter December and that means that, at last, we will be able to enjoy the second season of The witcher. The popular Netflix series was made to wait longer than expected due to the obstacles caused by COVID-19; without forgetting that complicated injury he suffered Henry cavill. However, it is a fact that the new episodes are completely finished and the new clip shared by production is proof of this.

A promise that those responsible for The witcher have permanently argued is that, in season 2, more monsters will appear compared to previous chapters. Of course, the exact amount and creatures are not fully known to us. Despite the above, Netflix has released a new advance to make it clear that Geralt of Rivia must face fearsome enemies. After all, removing them is part of your job.

In the clip we see the witcher fighting a Myriapod. It is a monster whose appearance, if we had to compare it to something real, would be a centipede. However, the version that Andrzej Sapkowski envisioned is gigantic in size and generally hideous in appearance. A priori, it seems that the fight will be difficult for Geralt, but we do not doubt that he will use his skills to be victorious.

Now, if you already had the opportunity to enjoy the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and specifically the expansion Blood and wine, the Myriapod will not be completely unknown to you. They are one of the creatures you must face, although in the series they appear to be even more dangerous.

The second season of The witcher, which will have a total of 8 episodes, the next one will be released December 17 exclusively on Netflix. However, if you want to prepare before, you can currently see Nightmare of the wolf, an animated film focused on Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and one of the key characters of the new season.

At distribution from The witcherSeason 2, we find Henry Cavill (Geralt de Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Eamon Farren (Cahir), MyAnna Buring ( Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Yasen Atour ( Coën), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Agnes Bjorn (Vereena) and Mecia Simson (Francesca).