Next February is one of the most intense months in terms of AAA releases: Dying Light 2, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, and even Horzion Forbidden West, exclusive to PlayStation 5. For many users, it will be a month where we will have We have to choose which titles we are most interested in, although we can assume that many will choose one of the most anticipated games of recent times above all: Elden Ring, from From Software. The title has already been seen in demos and trailers, but now we get more internal information from one of the most important figures in development, and that is George RR Martin talks about his experience working at the Elden Ring.

In its personal blog, the writer of the book franchise “A Song of Ice and Fire” explained that Miyazaki and his team contacted him a few years ago to help in creating the story and universe of the game they were working on, and that It was an offer impossible to refuse on his part, due to the wonders that the team always did. And we already know Martin and his love of writing stories and fantasy worlds, so he did his part, and From Software built on that.

George RR Martin talks about his experience working at the Elden Ring

This is the incredible new trailer for Elden Ring

To end its publication, Martin claims that the Elden Ring “looks amazing” and that the release date is closer than ever. The February 25 will be the day where we can enter this world created jointly by From Software and George RR Martin, and to be able to see what has been the result of this tandem that, a priori, is very exciting.