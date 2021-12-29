George RR Martin recently revealed why he decided to join the Elden Ring video game.

Ever since George RR Martin was confirmed to be a part of Elden Ring, players have been eager to see the author’s work. Recall that the writer wrote the Song of Ice and Fire saga, which served as inspiration for the Game of Thrones series. Therefore, there was a lot of expectation about their participation. Little by little, FromSoftware was revealing details about the development of the title, which is scheduled to launch in February 2022.

Via its official page, George RR Martin decided to talk about his experience at the Elden Ring. In addition, the writer revealed that video games are not his thing, but that he could not refuse Hidetaka Miyazaki’s offer. “A few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of video game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, contacted me from Japan to help them create the context and story for a new title they were working on. Videogames are not really my thing ”, wrote. However, he revealed that he enjoyed titles such as Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion.

Why did you say yes to Elden Ring?

“The offer was too exciting to refuse. Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware were doing something amazing with wonderful art. What they wanted from me was for me to do a bit of world-building: a deep, dark, reverberating universe that would serve the game they planned to create. “ In the text, it can also be read that the author loves “creating worlds and writing imaginary stories.”

And the years passed. Videogames are like movies today (bigger, actually)… and they take just as long to make ”. Finally, he adds: “I have to say, it looks amazing.” Elden Ring will be released on February 25 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC.