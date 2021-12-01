The only place in the enormous success achieved by ‘Game of Thrones’ was the cold reception that had its eighth and final season. Many accused the series of rushing too much in its denouement and it seems that George RR Martin, since a recently published book has revealed that begged HBO for ‘Game of Thrones’ to have 10 seasons.

There was enough material

The book in question is ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’, where journalist James Andrew Miller collects the results of 757 interviews, including Martin himself, his agent Paul Haas and Richard Plepler, former CEO of HBO. It was Hass who revealed the surprising request of the author of this universe:

George flew to New York to eat lunch with Pleper to beg him to do ten ten-episode seasons because there was enough material for it, and to tell him that it would be a more satisfying and entertaining experience.

And the truth is that HBO was interested in having more seasons, but David Benioff and DB Weiss, ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners, were tired and wanted to open another chapter in their life – it will finally be their adaptation of ‘The problem of the three bodies’ for Netflix-. That led to shortened deadlines, something that began to worry Martin long before the end of the series, as Haas himself reveals:

George adores Dan and Dave, but after season five, he began to worry about the path they were taking because George knows where the story was going. He started to say, “You are not following my template.”

The writer long ago confirmed that the ending will be different in the literary saga, but we still continue no news on when we can read the latest novel. In fact, not even the penultimate one has been published yet, although Martin comments in the book that he hopes to have it soon, also noting the following about the HBO series: “I wish it had lasted ten years“