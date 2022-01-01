In 2022 we will be able to see the spin-off of Game of Thrones entitled The House of the Dragon and the creator of the saga, George RR Martin, gives his opinion on the first episode.

About 300 years ago before the events of the main series of Game of Thrones arrived the Targaryen to Westeros with his army and his dragons. They conquered all the kingdoms and that story is so exciting that they will make a series titled House of the Dragon. Now the creator of the books, George RR Martin, has revealed that he has seen the first episode and loved it.

I’m looking forward to House of the Dragon myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I’m not objective. And I know a lot about what you will see. (I, uh, wrote the book). Also … mom is the word now, don’t tell anyone … I’ve seen a draft of the first episode. And I loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… Just how I like my epic fantasy.

“Ryan and Miguel have done an incredible job, and the cast… As with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with many of them. Only to have your heart broken later when… But no, that would be revealing.

I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Get ahead. I don’t think he will be disappointed ». He says George RR Martin.

Remember that George RR Martin It is usually related to the production of adaptations of his works and he is generally very proud of all of them. Although the result is not entirely good.

Who forms the cast?

For The dragon house, the new series of Game of Thrones to be broadcast in HBO Max, have chosen a cast that mixes some familiar faces and actors that we will see for the first time.

In The dragon house we will see Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Young), Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower (Young), Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong and Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister.

Do you want to see this series? Leave us your comments below. Hopefully we can all enjoy so much The dragon house how did you do it George RR Martin.