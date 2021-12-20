The construction of the world of Elden Ring ran on the account of the author of Game of Thrones.

In just two months it will reach physical and digital stores Elden Ring, the long-awaited Fromsoftware title, who are behind the Dark Souls, Sekiro and Bloodborne saga, which will take us through a gigantic map full of numerous and multiple challenges and dangers that will constantly threaten to kill us.

Having said all this, it must be said that the title has a high expectation behind himas it is the return of Miyazaki and the Japanese studio after In 2019 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was released, which ended up taking the GOTY of 2019. However, it should be noted that, Despite not releasing any games since then, FromSoftware has continued to win awards at The Game Awards, since for two consecutive years has won the Most Anticipated Game award with Elden Ring. And yes, that category exists.

However, it must be said that the success of his popularity does not only come from Miyazaki and his team, but also Elden Ring is pleased to have George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, behind him, saga of books that most know by the name of its first installment: Game of Thrones. And it is precisely the novelist who has now spoken of the game, since has detailed what his role has been in Elden Ring.

George RR Martin

It should be noted that Martin’s role in Elden Ring has been quite ambiguous, as there is much debate about its role in the development of the game. That is why the author has clarified it on the occasion of the imminent launch in a new publication of his blog, where he details his experience working with Miyazaki and the FromSoftware studio.

Thus, Martin explains that Miyazaki and his team asked him to help create the backstory and story for a new game they were working on., this being such an exciting offer that he could not refuse it. In this way, Martin explains that his role was to build the world, a deep, dark and resonant one that served as the basis for the game they wanted to do in the studio.

In this way, Martin delivered the script with all the data and delivered it years ago, ending here his role so that FromSoftware could recreate that world quietly. It must be said that, from what is implied, Martin’s work at the Elden Ring would have ended years ago, so the author would not have heard from the game beyond development updates since then.

Having said all this, it only remains to say that Elden Ring will launch on February 25, 2022, with versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

