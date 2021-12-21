It has been between three and four years since this collaboration.

With just over two months to go until Elden Ring’s release, writer George RR Martin (Song of Thread and Fire) has clarified exactly what was your role in the FromSoftware game, which continues to be promoted alongside the author’s name as a powerful marketing message. This collaboration would have taken place many years ago, between 2017 and 2018, and Martin’s role was simply the construction of the game universe, its narrative context.

Through a new entry your personal blog where he shows a curious taste for video games, Martin assures that “a few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his amazing team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls video game series, approached from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and story for a new game they were working on. Now video games are not my thing, I played some at the dawn of time, mainly strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the three kingdoms and Master of Orion, but this offer was too exciting to decline.

“Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware were doing innovative things with great art, and what they wanted from me was just a little world building– A deep, dark and resonant world that served as the basis for the game they planned to create. And I just happen to love creating worlds and writing imaginary history. “In this way, as previously mentioned, while the narrative background of the universe is carried out by Martin, it was Miyazaki himself and his team who finished writing. the story, the dialogues, etc.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of Dark Souls or Elden Ring, reveals the game that inspired him

“So I did my bit and gave it to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there. And the years went by. Video games are as big as movies these days (bigger, actually).” , says the writer. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer, as the Elden Ring will finally go on sale next February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Check out the latest Elden Ring story trailer.

Related topics: Bandai namco

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe