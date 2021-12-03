Actor George Clooney turned down an offer of $ 35 million for a shift in which he was to star in an advertisement for an international airline. That was all.

The movie and TV star himself said it in an interview with the newspaper The Guardian, from United Kingdom.

In the note, which was published on the website of The Guardian this Friday, December 3, Clooney said verbatim: “They offered me $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial.” And he added: “I talked about it with Amal [su pareja] and we decided it wasn’t worth it. “

Clooney has been married to human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin since 2014.

The actor, who won a supporting actor Oscar for “Syriana” and best picture for “Argo,” said the airline was associated with “a country that, while an ally, is questionable at times, so I thought, ‘Well. If it takes away a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it. ‘

He did not say the brand of the airline, but surely it is one of the Arab airlines related to oil countries, such as Qatar Airways or Emirates.

George Clooney, film and advertising

Clooney gave the interview to talk about his new movie “The Tender Bar,” of which he is a director but does not act.

The film, starring Ben Affleck, Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan, tells of the life of a boy growing up on Long Island who searches for father figures among the patrons of his uncle’s bar.

“The entire United States for the last five years has been in this fight of hatred and anger, I have been a part of it at times. He was angry, and this is such a nice story. It’s a gentle movie, and I wanted to be a part of that, and I thought maybe the audience would want to be a part of such an experience, ”Clooney said of the film.

Clooney also revealed that he is traveling to Australia to star alongside Julia Roberts in Ol Parker’s “Ticket to Paradise,” and that he will also film a project with Brad Pitt about which he did not give any details.

Clooney, whose last acting role was in “The Midnight Sky,” which he also directed, said he’s not acting much because “there aren’t that many great roles.”