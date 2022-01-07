Geoff Keighley teases the cancellation of E3 2022 | Atomix

As you surely know, a few moments ago it was confirmed that E3 2022 has canceled its plans for a face-to-face event, and instead will be holding an online celebration similar to the one we saw last year. Along with this, and in a strangely fast way, Geoff Keighley confirmed an edition of the Summer Game Fest for this year.

Through Twitter, Keighley confirmed a new edition for the Summer Game Fest. However, he did not share additional information, such as the dates of this celebration. This site is now available, where only talk about a presentation with news for the industry. This is what is mentioned:

“The video game industry is coming together to see what’s next, starting with a spectacular Kickoff Live! presented by Geoff Keighley ”.

Without a doubt, this is an announcement that Keighley already had planned. Reports indicate that plans to cancel the E3 face-to-face event had been in place since mid-November 2021, so the presenter was just waiting for this information to be released to take advantage of the situation.

You can learn more about the in-person cancellation of E3 2022 here.

Editor’s Note:

Geoff Keighley clearly has a problem with ESA. Not only is his ad tacky, but he didn’t even offer a statement or anything like that. He was just waiting for the opportunity to take advantage of the stumble of one of the biggest events in the industry.

Via: Geoff keighley