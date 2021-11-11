Being less than a month away from The Game Awards returning to our screens to bring us awards, trailers and that melodious voice that says “World Premiere”. The creator of the awards, Geoff Keighley has decided to talk about this edition, in addition to some plans that you have regarding the upcoming ones.

In the interview published on the Epic Games blog, the American journalist began by talking about being present at the Game Awards. Although it is true that last year everything could be celebrated electronically due to the pandemic situation, Keighley believes that going back to face-to-face will be key to preserve the true spirit of the event.

Yes, all this it will be done with fairly strict security measures, which include the obligation to wear a mask, a maximum capacity of 50% for the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the requirement to be vaccinated to access this event as a public. At the Game Awards they want to do things well and carefully, although they can’t wait to get back to normal.





Regarding the games, the most important part of the ceremony along with the prizes, he has not given an exact figure as such, but he has It places it between the 40 and 50 degrees taught for this year. This would mean that the 2021 edition will be the largest to date. As for new ads, the interview reveals that surely the amount of these reaches two digits, a not inconsiderable amount.

On the other hand, Keighley does not lose his way and believes that the musical numbers that characterize the awards are good and an important part of the project, but that the most important thing are and will be video games, their ads, developers and turn the Game Awards into a meeting point, especially given the pandemic situation.

Finally, Geoff stands out from one of the most controversial fashions on the digital scene in general, NFTs. While you are interested in the Metaverse of Meta (formerly Facebook), you are quite blunt in saying that, at least currently, are not interested in working with Non Fungible Tokens.

If you want to be aware of the news, trailers and new announcements, mark on December 9 in your agendas, as there is less than a month to return one of the ceremonies that has gained the most traction in the video game industry in recent years. We will be paying close attention, of course. Do you have a bet on what they could teach there?