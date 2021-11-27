With the arrival of the end of the year, lovers and followers of the video game industry have to prepare for the arrival of one of the biggest events of each year: The Game Awards. The event presented by the well-known Geoff Keighley will take place on December 9, and as always, we will see the awards ceremony for each section (direction, sound, best game of the year, etc.) and also, we will see many games. Now, Geoff Keighley assures that at The Game Awards 2021 we will have announcements “very good surprises”.

This has been announced in a post on the official account of The Game Awards, where in a one minute video, Keighley promises that there will be many games (both new, trailer with gameplay and in “in-engine”). What’s more, the users of the new consoles will have a much clearer vision of what they will offer in the coming years, something that augurs a very entertaining event.

Now we have to wait a little over two weeks to enjoy the event and all the surprises that await us, and, hopefully, they are very well received by the public, whatever the platform.