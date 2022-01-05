It has been almost a year and a half since Genshin Impact premiered and continues to receive new content from time to time.

Today is a very important day for the players of this title, as a new version loaded with characters, events and rewards has just debuted.

As well as the company myHoYo He had anticipated it to us at the end of the year, he was preparing to launch version 2.4 and the premiere was scheduled for the January 5, 2022 And after a short maintenance period, players can now download the new content and as compensation, 600 protogems will be waiting for you.

Of this new version, what could draw your attention the most is fleeting iridescence, it is that a new region called Enkanomiya, as well as the event related to the traditional Rite of the Lantern, which will offer the new event Celestial sparks. Also, there will be another event, Jade of the clouds, which will be related to the House of Jade and Ningguang.

Talking a little more about Enkanomiya, is an underwater region that was sealed below Inazuma and is home to powerful enemies that will make their debut in the game, such as The Abyss Lector and Bathysmal Vishaps. New for this region include dynamic lighting mechanics, a story from an ancient civilization, as well as new environmental puzzles.

It is in this new version where great allies will also debut, such as the young women Yun Jin and Shenhe. The first is from the Geo vision, the second has icy abilities, both are right-handed with polearms and they will have a relevant role in the new content of this version.

The girls will appear with their momentous Advent event, along with Chongyun and Ningguang (available from today until January 25). Starting from version 2.5, Yun Jin will appear in event Passion for travel.

Several of the characters will return with new outfits, such as Xiao (Invitation to the mortal world, until January 25), Zhongli (Solitude of the nobility, from January 25 to February 15) and Ganyu (Floating adrift, from January 25 to February 15).

Genshin Impact is of long tablecloths, since the annual event of the Rite of the Lantern, this time it will be called and will offer new story content, as well as a lot of rewards, among which the possibility of getting a 4-star Liyue character stands out.

Also with this update, another interesting addition comes is that of the mission of Intermediate Archon, Act I: The Crane Returns with the Wind, which will star Ningguang and that will be related to the rebuilding of the Jade Chamber.

This is what we consider the most striking content is the new area, the new characters, the festive events, but there is much more that comes with version 2.4, such as some new elements of fish, the Relaxer, animals in the environment, dishes, achievements, card titles, missions, character dating events, aside from the usual bug fixes.