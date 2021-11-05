The Fluorescent mushroom is a new material that can be found in the Tsurumi Island by Inazuma on Genshin Impact. Getting it is important, as it mainly serves as ascension material for Thoma.

In the following guide, we leave you all the information about this new material, as well as the ways to get them. Do not miss it!

How to get Fluorescent Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

In order to start collecting this material, we have to complete the mission “A very picky author.” Let us remember that for this, we must have first reached the region of Inazuma. This place is the last to arrive in the game and let’s remember that to visit it, we must first have met a series of requirements.

In this mission we will activate talking to katherine there, we will have to respond to Sumida’s claim, who will send us to the island. At first, Tsurumi is mist cover, so we will have to perform the tasks related to the tree that clears it, looking for pens.

Once we have cleared the area, the fungi will be visible. These have the appearance of a radiant blue color and to get them we will only have to approach them and collect them. Currently they only serve as ascension material, but later their uses may be extended.