Genshin Impact: fans will be able to sell their own video game merchandise

Fans of Genshin Impact They are allowed to create and market video game products, as long as they respect some rules. Find out what they are in this note!

It has been a little over a year since the distributor myHoYo He launched Genshin Impact. This open world ARPG action game free-to-play has a Gacha monetization mechanic to get additional items like special characters and weapons. Last week, the official account of the video game shared that followers of the story will be able to create, sell or give away merchandise related to Genshin Impact. However, they made it clear that there are certain conditions to be aware of.

“Travelers will be able to create original content derived from already published content from the series Genshin Impact and produce physical merchandising to give away or sell”Announced the game account about important information about the merchandising license.

Regarding the conditions that it raises Genshin Impact, have:

Fan-created content must not violate relevant laws and regulations, or infringe the relevant rights and interests of third parties or the team of fans. Genshin Impact and of myHoYo . Nor should it damage the reputation of the video game or its distributor.

and of . Nor should it damage the reputation of the video game or its distributor. The creator will not be able to register the corresponding content as a trademark in any country or region, nor will it be able to register copyrights.

When talking about merchandising production, they explained that:

Companies selling merchandising products online are not required to make a declaration if the number of individual items does not exceed 200. If the number of items is greater than 200, the official declaration process should be started.

Individuals selling merchandising products online are not required to make a declaration if the number of individual items does not exceed 500. If the number of items is greater than 500, the official declaration process should be started.

Figures and similar objects made by fans must be officially declared if their use is intended for sale.

Novels or stories made by fans should not be declared officially, as long as they comply with the basic regulations and laws of the country (if these works are accompanied by related physical products, these must be declared according to the compliant procedure).

During the license application review process, applications such as “authorization to use all characters in Genshin Impact“.

Although the relationship between the merchandising and the video game is direct, there are certain behaviors that must be taken into account: it is not allowed for the products to be under the official name and neither can the official merchandising be copied.

Basically, fans of the video game should make sure not to use or directly represent the official elements. Also, when they decide to publish their content online, they have to include yes or yes that is “fan made merchandising“, Avoid words of an official nature such as”original from Genshin Impact“,”official cooperation“, Etc, like the images or official elements of the video game directly.

In case you are interested in more information, in the statement there is a section in which they specify the “Types and application process of the merchandising license of Genshin Impact”And also supplementary questions to answer doubts.

The fanart was always present everywhere, content from series, movies, video games, etc. Many times this type of merchandise is reported or downloaded from websites for infringing copyright. However, with these clarifications and specifications it is easier for the followers of Genshin Impact create, share and even generate income. They have a clearer way of knowing what they can and cannot do.

