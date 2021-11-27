Genshin Impact: "Enkanomiya", the new region of version 2.4 leaked

The new region of Genshin Impact was leaked that would supposedly arrive in version 2.4, along with Shenhe and Yun Jin.

After releasing update 2.3 for Genshin Impact and introduce the new characters Yun Jin and Shenhe, it seems that MyHoYo works in a totally new region: Enkanomiya, which would join the gacha in version 2.4.

All about Enkanomiya, the new leaked region of Genshin Impact

The filtration of the Enkanomiya region to Genshin Impact It was born a few days ago, but it was not until the leaks of the beta version that the rumors took hold. Through forums Reddit, users discovered that the new map that would reach the gacha of MyHoYo features a total of 21 teleportation points, which would give players 105 primogems by unlocking them all. And judging from the distribution of teleportation points, closer than usual, the region could be more vertical than horizontal in layout, like the Dragonspire region in Genshin Impact 23.

Shenhe and Yun Jin are coming to Genshin Impact with version 2.4

Alongside the rumored Enkanomiya region, the characters of Shenhe and Yun Jin will arrive, confirmed by MyHoYo this week with two promo images and a short story snippet for each one: Shenhe is a Cloud Retainer alumnus and comes from a family branch of a clan of exorcists from the Liyue region. As for its powers, it presents a spear linked to the cryoelement.

For her part, Yun Jin is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Company and works at the Heyu Tea House, as well as being a prestigious dancer, singer and brewer. He also equips a spear like Shenhe, although he focuses on the geo element.

An interesting fact is that both Shenhe and Yun Jin are from the Liyue region, so their link with the supposed Enkanomiya would be null. Of course, the two characters and the map would come to Genshin Impact in version 2.4, no confirmed release date.

