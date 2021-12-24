Generosity is the habit of sharing, it is a competence highly appreciated by society and it can be a magnificent entrepreneurial strategy if we know how to give it the right direction. What happens is that generally, we misunderstand the meaning of being generous. It is common for people to illustrate generosity as the action of giving when you already have, of distributing surpluses or of repaying some attention in excess, however, it is difficult for someone to want to give before having received. Much less, when we refer to the field of business. For this reason, it is worth noting projects that first give generously, making this habit a nodal value to start operations.

Recently, I found out about a yoga studio that is opening its doors in Mexico City. On her first day of operation, Andrea Fischer, the young entrepreneur in charge of this project, decided to put the value of generosity into practice. During the month of December, people who so wish can participate and do yoga without paying a peso: totally free. From this conception, both instructors and an entrepreneur are doing their part so that the classes that are taught in the last month of the year go as a courtesy to the public.

They have become aware that, during the pandemic, the time of confinement has contributed to an increase in weight, stress and sadness in people. Yoga practice can bring glorious fruits both physically, mentally and spiritually. It is about offering an experience that, through physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation, helps to improve general health. Yoga developed as a spiritual practice thousands of years ago. Today most people in the West do yoga for exercise and to reduce stress.

Many of us are ending a difficult year in which concerns about the uncertainty of the world scenario have been experienced. I have always promoted the entrepreneurial spirit of people, I firmly believe that the path of entrepreneurship is the basis of the economic growth of the regions. I also know that the path of the one who undertakes is difficult and he advances on rails that can be very slippery. I have always believed that whoever decides to follow this path has to be brave and has to be in love with their project.

Courage is evident when starting out, overcoming resistance to change, facing risk, and daring to open when many are closing. Love has to be more for the clients than for the project itself. So it seems to me that generosity is a relevant business strategy. Of course, when I speak of strategic generosity, I am not talking about an evil plan in which I throw salivated balls at the market because it would not be to be generous, that would be cheating.

The strategy of generosity must have an essential ingredient: sincerity. Without this element, the strategy does not work, it is perverted and the action goes to the dark side. On the other hand, the sayings that are extracts of popular wisdom say that “if you want from the pot, you have to give from the pot.” An entrepreneurial project that seeks to give something to its clients, something that is relevant, valuable, profitable and estimable, will find correspondence among its consumers.

Strategic generosity in an entrepreneurial project has in mind a plan to generate profits. That profit margin is the nutrient with which the business will start, strengthen and grow. Obviously, every entrepreneur wants his business to flourish and bear fruit. The best way to achieve this is by conquering customers, is by building a competitive advantage that makes them preferable and makes them the best possible option. Hence, if the project leader is able to share and let clients enjoy the benefits, generosity can be the foundation stone on which competitive advantage is built.

Of course, ideas look very nice when we foreshadow them, putting them into practice is different. Bodai is making what he imagined one day come true.

When I asked Andrea what happens if someone goes and does not sign up, she replied that nothing. If someone wants to go to yoga in December, they can. That is the deal. Obviously, the bet is that everyone who arrives – or most – enjoys the experience so much that they decide to enroll in December to continue in January. And, they are succeeding. This generosity proposal works like a drop of ink on china paper: it begins with a period and expands.

Strategic generosity requires leadership and complicity. Andrea leads a team of instructors who are sharing their knowledge, their time and their enthusiasm to teach breathing, to move to reach postures that increase strength and flexibility, to meditate. People in Bodai discovered a market need and are serving it. It’s about helping people relax, lower stress levels, raise concentration, improve coordination, combat insomnia. It is about helping practitioners learn to listen to the body to bring it health.

I think it is a very good idea to give before receiving, however, few understand it that way. For this reason, it is worth noting projects that first give generously, making this habit a nodal value to start operations. At this time of year, it is appropriate to seek out these virtuous skills and put them into practice. And, if in addition, we already have entrepreneurship projects that are doing it, it is worth watching and supporting them. It is a way of promoting a world in which projects with values ​​are planted. Strategic generosity is an illustrious and magnificent practice worth emulating.

