Generic drugs accept post-pandemic challenge

The generic drug pharmaceutical industry has experienced unprecedented challenges in the past two years due to demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Generic Drug Laboratories sector and its Distributors

However, the Generic Drug Laboratories sector and its Distributors accepted the challenge of providing the best options at fair prices. This, for each Mexican family that needs to recover their health, could do it with the best quality with products proudly produced in our country.

In fact, the pharmaceutical industry in Mexico is made up of 74.7% of patent drugs, 12.1% of generic drugs, and 13.2% of non-prescription drugs.

Regarding generics, this segment is expected to have significant growth. The foregoing, as a consequence of the new laws on bioequivalence that will reduce the sale of similar drugs.

Generics in Mexico have a lower effect on prices than in other countries.

Similarly, both transnational and national companies and the government are interested in exploiting this segment and introducing medicines at affordable prices to the Mexican market. The growth in the supply of generic drugs will depend largely on the failure of existing patents to be renewed.

On the other hand, generics in Mexico have a lower effect on prices than in other countries. After 24 months that a first generic arrives, its average price is 28.6% lower than the price of the original drug. However, in the EU this difference is 40%.

According to ANADIM itself, the generic drugs that have seen the greatest increase in sales during the pandemic are the following:

Ivermectin – 651.7% Oseltamivir – 321.9% Dexamethasone – 169.9% Azithromycin – 75.8%

The growth that this sector has had is so great that according to Arturo Manriquez, general director of the National Association of Distributors and Laboratories of Generic Medicines, they already represent 90 percent of total drug purchases in the country.

Generic drugs Who makes up this association?

The Distributors and Laboratories that are members of the National Association of Distributors and Laboratories of Generic Medicines, AC (DILAMEG). are companies established in Mexico that produce and bring affordable, safe, effective and quality generic drugs to Mexican families and households.

The companies associated with DILAMEG send their products to more than 34 thousand customers on a regular basis. Among which are independent pharmacies, generic pharmacies. In the traditional and modern channels, supermarkets and clinics. They reach 100% of the national territory.

“Every year our association organizes its Annual Convention in which health professionals, authorities and experts dialogue and exchange experiences about the current market situation. The most relevant challenges in the sector and the strategies to consolidate and expand the supply of generic drugs ”.

With the unique situation presented by the pandemic, the 2020 edition could not be finalized. Therefore, now more than ever, the relationship and business opportunities between Distributors and Laboratories in a special space will be of vital importance, with a view to expanding the value offer of both parties.

The experience and quality of Kung Fu Klan

Regarding the challenge of the production and logistics of the project Eduardo Zamora Reynaud, General Director of KFK made the following comments:

“Returning to a new production environment that requires strict sanitary measures and also the great responsibility of meeting Dilameg’s expectations at each moment of the Convention, meant putting all our talent to work for 7 months before. This undoubtedly helped us to adjust and correct the details that were presented to deliver an event with the quality that the Association expected, which in the end will allow us to continue being part of the different projects that arise with, without and despite the pandemic. that we are living ”.

The Convention was formally inaugurated by Ing. Héctor Guerrero Herrera, Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Economy.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”