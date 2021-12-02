Great news for the entire community of Xbox and PC gamers is that the Microsoft service adds a new open world first-person shooter video game, called Generation Zero.

Something that has surprised us is that, although it was not present in the announcement of the last batch of Xbox Game Pass games in November, Generation Zero joins the catalog of games of Microsoft’s subscription service by surprise.

Best of all, it is now available to download on console, PC or mobile devices through the cloud. For those who know it, Generation Zero is an open world action game developed by Avalanche Studios, creators of the Just Cause series.

It proposes a post-apocalyptic universe set in Sweden in the 80s where what remains of humanity has to survive and fight against gigantic machines with clean shots, build new settlements and forge relationships with the few survivors who remain along the way.

It also has an online cooperative with up to 4 players. Apart from Generation Zero, these days other games such as Evil Genius 2, Mind Scanners or theHunter: Call of the Wild arrive at Microsoft’s service. In addition, Xbox Game Pass for PC revealed how to access 20 extra EA Play games that do not appear in the Xbox service app.

The first games to arrive in December will be announced in the coming days, including the highly anticipated Halo Infinite campaign, scheduled for December 8. The independent multiplayer mode can be enjoyed for a few weeks now as a Free to Play game.